COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two correctional officers have been charged with bringing contraband into Broad River Correctional Institution.

Correctional Officers Kenneth Terrell Lewis, 40, of Columbia, and Rashawndra L. Shanks, 27, of Greensboro, N.C., were both charged with introducing contraband into the prison and misconduct in office. Neither of them works for the agency anymore.

Civilian Jennifer Marie Johnson, 37, of Columbia, also is charged for harboring or concealing Lewis’ whereabouts.

According to the arrest warrants, Shanks brought four plastic bottles filed with ethanol, 89.4 percent alcohol, into Broad River Correctional. Lewis also brought in four plastic bottles filled with ethanol, 54.1 percent alcohol, into Broad River Correctional. Johnson gave officers various locations to look for Lewis in where he would not be found.

The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants Thursday.