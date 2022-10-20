Corrections officer in South Carolina charged with providing contraband to inmate

Cody Weston Smith was charged with furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested a now-former corrections officer for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate over the summer.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 30-year-old Cody Weston Smith of Ridgeland was a corrections officer with the Jasper County Detention Center when he allegedly brought items into the center in exchange for money.

The arrest warrants for Smith claim he received texts from an unknown person telling him to meet at a specific location to receive contraband items in exchange for money. Agents said he then brought the items into the detention center in his coat pockets, waited until the inmates were confined and then slipped the items through a slide door on an inmates cell.

The warrants did not specify what the objects were or how Smith allegedly became involved in the process. Investigators said that Smith admitted to the actions on Aug. 23 and they learned he had furnished the contraband between July 7 and 23.

Smith was charged with furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office before being arrested and booked into the Jasper County Detention Center.