South Carolina county supervisor accused of trafficking meth on the job

CHESTER, S.C. — A South Carolina grand jury has indicted a county supervisor for allegedly using government cars to run a methamphetamine trafficking operation while on the clock.

Authorities charged Chester County Supervisor Kenneth Shane Stuart with multiple counts of drug trafficking and public corruption in documents unsealed Thursday.

The state attorney general's office said Stuart also conspired to steal catalytic converters from county-owned vehicles.

Stuart has served as supervisor since 2015 and was re-elected in 2018.