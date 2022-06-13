Couple arrested for attacking senior citizen, police say

The reported attack was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have arrested two people they say recently assaulted a senior citizen, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Julias Wright and 44-year-old Christina Felder for the June 2 attack.

Around 7:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, police say Wright and Felder repeatedly hit the victim, only identified as a man in his 80s. The reported attack was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Officers claim Felder and the man got into a fight over possible damage done to Felder's car after the man opened his car door. Felder then allegedly called Wright to join him and the pair attacked the victim, according to investigators.

Wright and Felder, who are a couple, were found and arrested at a Howard County hotel Friday.

Wright is charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Fender is also charged with first and second-degree assault and the solicitation of assault in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to call detectives at 301-937-0910. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.