The couple's daughter called Kitsap County authorities after she saw there was forced entry into the home and blood inside.

OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide.

Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."

Investigators said a concerned daughter went to the Olalla home to check on her parents, Steven Shulz, 51, and Mina Shulz, 51. When the woman arrived, she noticed there was forced entry into the home and blood inside. She did not see either of her parents and called 911 to alert authorities.

Deputies searching the area found the couple dead on the property. Detectives quickly determined the deaths were a result of “homicidal violence,” the KCSO said. The Kitsap County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of their death at a later time.

The KCSO said Shady Glen Avenue will be closed to everyone except residents for most of the day Friday as investigators process the scene.

The public is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or by email at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov if you have any information about the homicide investigation, especially if you saw anyone suspicious in the area.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.