ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A Neeses couple have been charged after a stolen work trailer with at least $15,000 in equipment was recovered, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, the trailer, loaded with tools, was stolen from a business in Georgia.

Christopher Baughman, 28, and Tara Williams, 30, have each been charged with receiving stolen goods with a value of more than $10,000.

According to deputies, they noticed 'numerous pieces of lawn and logging equipment and trailers' at a residence in Neeses. As deputies rode past, a male took off running.

A female at the property said the trailer belonged to her boyfriend’s boss, a statement that turned out to be false, investigators said.Then she said a man had given her the trailer.

According to deputies, the couple had asked that man to steal a trailer from Georgia.

The trailer was towed to the OCSO impound lot, and investigators learned it had been stolen from a business in Harrison, GA., about 70 miles southwest of Augusta.

The enclosed trailer and the equipment valued at around $15,000 was returned to the owner.

Bond on the pair was set on Wednesday at $10,000 for each.