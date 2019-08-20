SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A court date for a man police say confessed to killing a Sumter mother and her five-year-old child has now been set.

Daunte Johnson, 28, is accused of killing Sharee Bradley on August 5.

Her daughter, Nevaeh Adams, went missing the night she was found dead and has still not been found.

Johnson's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 29, according to Sumter Solicitor Ernest "Chip" Finney. His first and second appearances are scheduled for September 6 and November 4.

Finney says that normally, by the second appearance, they would have sent Johnson's lawyer all the discovery information they have in their files so that he can discuss it with his client, but, because of the complex nature of this case, they don't expect to have it ready by November 4.

They're waiting on investigators to finish following leads, talking to witnesses and for the lab results from certain evidence items to return, among other things, before they can start preparing the case file, Finny says.

He also added that Johnson has been appointed an attorney. Chief Public Defender Tim Murphy will represent him.

Johnson is being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a murder charge