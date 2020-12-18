Columbia man shot to death following argument, police say

According to the report, CPD officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Elmtree Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) say a man is dead following an argument that ended in a shooting Thursday night.

According to the report, CPD officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Elmtree Road around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

According to the information received by law enforcement, the shooting happened after an argument between two men in an apartment. The incident seems to be isolated, officers say.

The victim, identified by Richland County Coroner as 34-year-old Christopher Allen McQueen, died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to CPD, the suspect left the scene.

Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

