Crack cocaine, marijuana, thousands of dollars seized during Columbia drug bust

Authorities described one of the suspects in custody as a "prolific offender."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have announced several arrests tied to an investigation off of Farrow Road that stemmed from resident complaints.

The department said on Friday that a narcotics investigation at a home on Mayer Street had uncovered cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and thousands of dollars.

Authorities didn't specify how many people were arrested or specifically what each will be charged with but did describe one suspect as a "prolific offender."

Complaints of drug activity ultimately led to the investigation by the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit.