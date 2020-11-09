Crestwood High teacher charged with sexual battery

John Louis Tricoche, 23 is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student, 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Crestwood High School teacher is being charged with sexual battery with a student.

According to warrants, Tricoche, at Crestwood High School had sexual intercourse with the female victim while she was a student at two locations in Sumter County on or between November 1, 2019, and April 11, 2020.

“The charges are deeply concerning and unacceptable,” said Sumter School District Superintendent Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox. “This teacher’s alleged actions do not represent the values of our dedicated educators in Sumter School District. We hold our employees to a high standard of trust, integrity, and character, and those standards have been violated.”

“As the law enforcement agency that provides security for Crestwood High School, we take every concern and allegation seriously. The charges issued are the results of a thorough and diligent investigation,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.