COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Friday, 25 days after 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) Metro Crime Lab were back at the home of the missing boy as part of the ongoing investigation into his disappearance.

Over the last 3 weeks, authorities said they have conducted large-scale searches along with smaller, more specific searches in both El Paso County and southern Douglas County.

RELATED: 3 weeks and 637 tips later, search for missing Colorado Springs boy continues

RELATED: Search for Gannon Stauch moves into southern Douglas County

RELATED: Crews search reservoir near home of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Search efforts in Douglas County have currently been suspended, according to the EPCSO, but they said search teams are ready to deploy if they receive "investigative leads" that would deem that appropriate.

EPCSO said that to date it has received 718 tips into Gannon's disappearance. These tips include possible sightings, search suggestions, social media related information, suspicious activity, found property/possible evidence and video/photo/drone evidence, according to EPCSO.

RELATED: Officials not using citizen volunteers to search for Gannon Stauch in Larkspur

RELATED: Search continues for 11-year-old boy in El Paso County

Anyone with information that could be connected to Gannon's disappearance is urged to email tips@elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6666.

Latecia Stauch, the 11-year-old's stepmother, told EPCSO investigators she last saw the boy between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 at his home in Lorson Ranch. Gannon said he was going to a friend's house, she reported, and he hasn't been seen since.

However, a neighbor's surveillance camera appears to show Gannon getting into a truck on the same day. The neighbor told KRDO, our sister station in Colorado Springs, the truck belongs to Letecia Stauch.

RELATED: 'A kid just doesn't disappear': Surveillance video may show missing 11-year-old getting into truck

Investigators with EPCSO haven't commented on the video except to say it's part of their investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Search for Gannon Stauch