Man charged in apparent road rage shooting in Rock Hill, police say

The suspect was arrested Tuesday, two days after the shooting happened.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department has charged a man they say shot into another car Sunday evening, grazing a driver's arm.

The department said it happened around 3:18 a.m. at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive. Officers report the victim claimed he was cut off at the intersection by another driver and honked his horn. That's when he said the other driver opened fire.

Police said they found five bullet holes on the victim's car and noted a red abrasion under his right arm from one of the bullets.

On Tuesday, the department confirmed they made an arrest in the investigation. 30-year-old Sherif Ahmad Olalekan Laguda of Rock Hill was taken into custody and now faces a handful of charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Possession of a weapon during a crime of violence
  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police noted a gun believed to be used in the shooting was also seized.

