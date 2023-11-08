$20K Reward: Do you have information about the shooting death of Tyon Byrd?

A reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Tyon Byrd at a Fairfield County birthday party in July now totals $15,000.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Tyon Byrd at a Fairfield County birthday party in July has now grown to $20,000.

Deputies say more anonymous individuals have donated additional reward money toward the reward, now at $20,000. The reward will be paid to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Tyon Byrd's death.

The increased reward comes as the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the murder of Tyon Byrd at a party on Peach Road in the Greenbrier area of Fairfield County on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Police say over 200 people were at the birthday party when shots were fired, killing the 21-year-old and injuring two others.

"We just want somebody to come forward. I feel like, as a mother, I'm just asking if any parent or anyone has any answers," Tyon's mother, Sylvia Byrd, previously said. "We're not getting no peace. My whole family, it's just torn everybody apart. We're just torn up. We need answers so we can start healing. I can't grieve properly because I don't have answers.

Adding to their anguish, this is the second tragedy the Byrd family has suffered this year, having lost another son to gun violence earlier this year. "We just lost one child five months ago," Sylvia said.

“I do wanna say to the public is it’s different if you're not involved in the crime," Theron Byrd said. "It’s not snitching. It’s just doing the right thing. Being a witness is the right thing.”

Byrd's family and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office continue to ask anyone with any information regarding this investigation to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office at 803-635-4141 and leave a message on the tip line or email FCSOTIPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: