Bishopville family begging for answers about their missing father

Willis "Benji" Frierson was last seen on April 30th, 2023.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A family is begging for help to find 64-year-old Willis Frierson, known as "Benji," who’s been missing from Bishopville for more than three months.

“It's very concerning,” Frierson's son Marquez Cain said.

Marquez and his brother Jarrick Cain are pleading for more information about their father's disappearance.

“He’s a happy-go-lucky fella. He's not a stranger to anyone, Cain said. "He's always cutting up laughing, joking.”

The brothers met News19 at Frierson's Bishopville home, where they say he hasn’t been seen since April 30th.

“The last time he was seen was that Monday morning, walking in the area of Church Street,” Bishopville Police Department Chief JD Dellinger said.

Dellinger said they’ve had no contact from him or leads in the investigation.

The department and the family have hung up large banners downtown in hopes someone will talk or recognize him.

“The community, normally when someone big like this happens, there's are a lot of rumors, maybe some with validity to it. But right now, it's been very quiet," Cain said. "No one is saying anything, so that's been kinda mindboggling.”

Dellinger says Frierson going missing is out of character for him. “We don’t have any other reports of anything like this happening before. He was a regular in Bishopville and frequented several of the businesses, the grocery stores, convenience stores, on a daily or regular basis."

With more questions than answers, the family is frustrated as they are worried. “You don’t get a lot of good nights of sleep, I tell you that. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone."

If you see Frierson or have any information as to his whereabouts, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: