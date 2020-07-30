American flag mural in Columbia's Five Points vandalized

CPD said in the release it believes the graffiti is black spray paint, 'denoting possible demonic numbers.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is looking for people(s) responsible for defacing a mural in Five Points.

According to the report, graffiti was found on the American flag mural located at 2030 Devine Street (previously Yesterday’s restaurant) at approximately 10 p.m. on July 29, 2020.

CPD said in the release it believes the graffiti is black spray paint, 'denoting possible demonic numbers.' The graffiti was found in three places on the bottom of the flag.

Officers are working to locate surveillance video to determine if surveillance cameras captured the suspect (s) in the act of vandalism.

The owner covered up the graffiti after being contacted by CPD.

Crimestoppers: A popular mural of the American flag on Devine Street was defaced with graffiti. #ColumbiaPDSC officers are working to determine the culprit. https://t.co/FC4mu7rq9V pic.twitter.com/SnGAUgC9hL — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 30, 2020

According to the department, this act of vandalism is can be considered malicious injury to real property and is punishable by fines and/or jail time.

Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android device