'People out here have answers': Family seeks justice in 2014 homicide

Lexington County investigators call the murder case of Shirley McKenzie one of the most solvable cases in their department.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's being called one of the most solvable cases in Lexington County, yet it remains a cold case.

Seven years ago, 22-year-old Shirley McKenzie was shot and killed inside a Midlands bar.

To this day, no arrests have been made. Investigators say all they need are the legal names of those involved.

"She was a fun and joyful auntie," said Shirley's niece Kiasia Harris.

Family members said Shirley had no enemies and a heart of gold.

"She was the life of the party," said Shirley's sister, Latasha McKenzie. "When you see her, everything lights up. Everybody smiles, everybody's happy."

On June 7, 2014, Shirley's life was cut short.

Lexington County investigators said that between 4 and 4:30 a.m., multiple shots were fired inside the Cockpit Bar and Grill off Berryhill Road near Irmo.

"We believe there were somewhere around 200 people inside the club that night. It was packed," said Captain Adam Myrick, public information officer for the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said Shirley was shot in the upper body and died moments later.

"What it does appear happened is that Shirley was just standing in the wrong spot and was there at the wrong time and was accidentally shot," said Myrick.

The shooter has yet to be found.

"We do have some good information. In fact, we do have some names. Unfortunately, those names are nicknames - street names," said Myrick. "We are at a point now where we really need specifics in terms of names, in terms of actual legal names."

Shirley's mother, Edna Roberts, remembered that fateful morning vividly.

"I just saw my daughter that night before she left. She said, 'Mommy, I love you and I'll be back,'" said Roberts. "I never got a chance to see my daughter again."

She said she got a knock on the door from a friend of Shirley's who told her that her youngest daughter had been shot.

"At that moment, I fell to my knees and I cried and I screamed calling my baby's name, 'No, no, no. It's not her,'" said Roberts.

After the shooting, the Cockpit closed.

The building sits vacant now, barely visible behind the trees.

"We would always go out together and that's a place she would never go," said Shirley's sister, Chameka McKenzie. "I believe my sister was the intended target because out of 200 people, how was she the only one that got killed that night?"

Family members said that, within the past seven years, they've been presented with several theories and stories about what happened the night Shirley was killed, but they said all of it is based on hearsay.

Loved ones are hoping this year will be the year for a breakthrough in the case.

"I know people out here have answers because there were some standing beside her the night she got shot and killed," said Roberts.

"If it was someone else's family out there, they would want the same justice we want now," said Latasha.

"It shouldn't have to take this long for us to find justice for her," Harris added.

The case is now assigned to a sergeant in Lexington County's Major Crimes Unit.

"It does provide not only fresh eyes but seasoned eyes," said Myrick. "This is the most - or one of the most - solvable cases we have."

Every year, on July 26, Shirley's family celebrates her birthday with faith that her killer will be found.

"I have my daughters, my grandkids, I have a lot to live for. I still live for her because I know she's still with me," said Roberts. "I know somebody out there knows who killed my child."

If you have any information that can help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 (CRIME-SC).

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward. You will remain anonymous.