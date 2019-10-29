COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery at a mini-mart on the 1300 block of Leesburg Road.

In a tweet, investigators say the armed robbery happened around 7 a.m. at the "7 Up Mini Mart."

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

Investigators say they are now working to find out if surveillance video captured the suspect or the robbery.

Police have not released any details on what was stolen from the store.

