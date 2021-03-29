Cold case: SC authorities seek leads in 5 year old homicide investigation

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office trying to solve the murder of Randy Smith, who was killed in 2016.

ANDERSON, S.C. — Five years since the death of Randy Smith, the Anderson Police Department is still looking for leads in the murder case.

According to reports, on the night of March 30, 2016, Smith was on his way home when he stopped at a convenience store on East Whitner in Anderson, South Carolina. As he left the store, Smith was talking to an acquaintance when a man fired shots from the front passenger window of what is believed to have been a white Chevy Cruze. Smith was shot and died shortly afterward.

Investigators with the City of Anderson Police Department continue to follow leads in the case but are still looking for additional information or witnesses who can positively identify the individuals involved and bring them to justice. If you have information about this case that can help bring closure for Smith's family, please submit an anonymous tip to Anderson Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online or use the Crime Stoppers P3 app.