SC Highway Patrol investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian.
Troopers say it happened Wednesday, November 17, just after 11 p.m. on Two Notch Road, near Nates Road. The Highway Patrol says an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Two Notch Road struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. Officials say the vehicle left the scene without stopping. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The Highway Patrol is investigating and is asking anyone who may have information on the vehicle call *HP or *47 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.