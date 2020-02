NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A person was killed when they were struck by a freight train Thursday morning in Newberry County.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian and a CSX freight train.

It happened around 8:53 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in Slighs, between the Little Mountain community and Newberry.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

wltx