Medical examiner rules death of 4-year-old Ohio boy as homicide; 2 arrested

EUCLID, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled that the death of a 4-year-old Euclid boy last week was a homicide.

According to the autopsy report, 4-year-old Musiah Wadud sustained blunt impacts to his head, neck, trunk, and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.

The incident happened on May 5 shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 260th Street, according to Captain Mitch Houser with the Euclid Police Department. Musiah Wadud was later pronounced dead at the emergency room of University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center.

Two adults have been arrested in connection with Musiah's death, but police have yet to release further information confirming their identities or exact relationship to the young child. Three other children – ages 10 and younger – were also removed from the residence "for their safety."

According to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, Musiah was committed to the legal custody of his paternal aunt last November. His paternal grandmother filed for companionship/visitation time, which was set for trial on June 7.

