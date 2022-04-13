Redacted 911 call released after shooting at DaBaby's house in North Carolina

Troutman's police chief was able to confirm with WCNC Charlotte that DaBaby was home at the time of the incident.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person was injured in a shooting at the mansion of rapper DaBaby Wednesday evening, Troutman police confirmed.

Police responded to a reported shooting at DaBaby's home around 7:45 p.m. When officers got to the property, they found a person who'd been shot. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson confirmed that DaBaby and one other person were at the home at the time of the shooting. Watson could not confirm if DaBaby was directly involved in the incident.

Police said the shooting happened outside of DaBaby's house on the property but wouldn't confirm where the shooting occurred at the compound. Watson said the person who was shot doesn't live in the area and wasn't a guest of DaBaby or any other property along Stillwater Road.

Thursday, Iredell County Emergency Communications released a redacted 911 call. The caller is not identified but told the operator he shot a man in his leg after the man trespassed on the property. The caller goes on to say the victim is bleeding but is breathing, and tells dispatchers they will wait for the police to arrive.

"He's neutralized until you guys get here," the caller said.

The voices in the call have been altered to protect the identities, according to Iredell County Emergency Communications.

Editor's Note: The video below contains sensitive material. Discretion is advised.

After the shooting Wednesday, police said they believed this was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the community. However, because the investigation is ongoing, the police department is unable to provide any additional information on the incident.

A tall concrete wall surrounds the outside of the property along the road. On Thursday, security could be seen inside the gate of DaBaby's property. Signs displaying "No Trespassing" and "We have guns and shovels" are posted around the property.

“Just like, you know, any other property owner they’re entitled to their right to secure their property and make sure nobody comes in," Watson said.

The district attorney's office in Iredell County is investigating and will determine what charges, if any, should be filed in this case, Watson added.

On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at... Posted by Troutman Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Troutman is a town of fewer than 3,000 people located north of Charlotte, North Carolina. DaBaby's elusive home was featured in a 2021 YouTube video.

At the end of 2019, DaBaby was detained and cited by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and resisting arrest. The charges were later dropped.