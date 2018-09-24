Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's been 26 years since Dail Dinwiddie went missing in Columbia's Five Points. And though we're seemingly no closer to finding our what happened to her, police are asking the public if there's anyone who may have information on her disappearance.

The 23-year-old was reported missing on September 24, 1992. She'd attended a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium that night, and was last seen at the former Jungle Jim's bar and nightclub.

“A huge crowd was in Five Points and she lost touch with her friends.She was last seen walking toward the Harden and Green Street intersection,” says the Dinwiddie family in a statement released by police.

At the time of her disappearance, Dinwiddie was 5 feet tall and weighed 98 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a forest green pullover shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

“Our family and friends still hope and pray each day that someone will come forward with information that will lead us to Dail,” says the Dinwiddie family.

Anyone with information about Dinwiddie's whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers at any of the following ways. People who call that line will remain anonymous.

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

