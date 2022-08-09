Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery

Daisy Ester Feliberty appeared in Richland County's 5th Circuit Court Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning.

Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Feliberty and Samuel Neathery were arrested after the February 5, 2019, armed robbery of the South Carolina Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive.

As the two exited the bank, they were confronted by Forest Acres Police. Nearthery ran back into the building while Feliberty attempted to escape in a car. Officers fired at the vehicle, hitting Feliberty in the leg. A bag of money and a loaded pistol were recovered from the car.

Neathery eluded law enforcement before being captured in Florida two weeks later.