AMBER Alert canceled after 3-year-old girl found safe, police say

Dallas police confirmed around 11 a.m. Wednesday that Chasity Collins had been located.

Dallas police have confirmed a 3-year-old girl at the center of an AMBER Alert has been located.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, DPD announced via Twitter that Chasity Collins was found safe. Officials did not provide additional details regarding the case or any possible suspects involved.

The child is safe after an #AmberAlert in Dallas last night.



Someone stole a car w/ a 3 y/o inside and took off.



I’ve learned nearby construction workers spotted the car with the baby inside at Illinois and Polk.



— Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) September 23, 2020

The 3-year-old girl was inside a car when it was stolen overnight Wednesday.

Police at the scene told WFAA the car was stolen with Chasity inside around 12:30 a.m. after her mother had run into a gas station on the 2400 block of West Ledbetter Drive.

A regional and statewide AMBER Alert was requested in the search for the girl, police said shortly before 5 a.m. An alert was sent out to Texans' phones around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities released a photo of the car involved, a white 2009 Lincoln MKZ 4-door sedan with Texas license plate JJT5997.