ROYSE CITY — Sgt. Jamie McDonald, who's been with the Dallas Police Department since Sept. 2002, was placed on administrative leave following her arrest Saturday night.

According to a police statement, the father of McDonald's 8-year-old daughter called police when he spotted a bruise on her face after he picked her up following a visitation.

The father told police his daughter and 12-year-old son, who allegedly witnessed the incident, told him McDonald slapped the child multiple times in the face to punish her for using an electronic device.

Royce City police worked with the Children's Advocacy Center of Rockwall County to investigate the case, and an emergency protective order was filed against McDonald.

A warrant for McDonald's arrest was issued Saturday. She was booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center later that night.

