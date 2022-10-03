24-year-old man reported missing in Columbia

Dameen Johnson reported missing after discharge from West Columbia behavioral facility on Sept. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Dameen Johnson has reported the 24-year-old man missing.

Johnson was last seen leaving Three Rivers Behavioral Facility in West Columbia on Sept. 26, 2022. He had been transported to the facility by EMS on Sept. 9 and committed there by family members.

Unbeknownst to family, Johnson was released from the facility on Sept. 26 and allegedly escorted to Oliver Gospel Mission in Columbia.

The family attempted to locate Johnson and was told he did not check into at Oliver Gospel.

Investigators with the West Columbia Police Department (WCPD) also attempted to locate Johnson, reaching out to Oliver Gospel and Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia. A representative from Transitions told WCPD Johnson checked in to the day room at Transitions but had not been seen since Sept. 28.

Johnson may be traveling to Charlotte as he had previously lived in the North Carolina area.