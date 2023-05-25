Armed man arrested after pointing loaded gun at vehicles on busy Columbia road

Authorities said the gun was loaded but added that the suspect immediately complied when approached by a Columbia Police officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been arrested after police say he pointed a loaded gun at vehicles on one of Columbia's busiest roads on Thursday.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Norman Mitchell was in the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue when he allegedly committed the act. Police said they responded quickly and prevented any violent acts by Mitchell.

Officer M. Shealy with North Region Patrol said that he arrived at the scene to see the suspect running across Elmwood Avenue not far from I-126.

"I saw him leaving, a gun in hand, so I exited my vehicle," Shealy said. "I approached them and I asked him to drop the gun."

The officer added that the suspect complied immediately and lay on the ground when told to do so.