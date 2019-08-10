COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a wanted suspect who they say has been evading police for most of the last decade.

Fitzgerald McNeil, 50, has been evading police since 2010. He is known to use different aliases and dress as a female to disguise his identity. McNeil is to be considered armed and dangerous.



McNeil is wanted on multiple charges from RCSD and Columbia Police Department including attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.



Anyone with information or who knows his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.