Bond set at $1 million for suspect in Lexington ambulance escape

Officers say he managed to get away from an ambulance while still in handcuffs in Lexington County.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man who deputies say escaped from an ambulance in Lexington County Wednesday then holed up in a home for hours has received a one million bond.

Daniel Hill III, 30, was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center Friday after he was discharged from the hospital. He then went before a magistrate who set the bond, according to Lexington County deputies. Hill faces multiple charges, including escape, assaulting a police officer, and a firearm charge.

Officers say Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to serve Hill warrants for drug charges, but during the effort, officers say Hill got into a confrontation with them. After he was subdued he was put into an ambulance to be checked out, but somehow was able to get out of the vehicle while in handcuffs and run away.

Hill then allegedly stole a Ford pick-up truck that was later recovered at a location off Southwood Drive in Red Bank. A gun that had been in the truck was not found inside and law enforcement presumed Hill had the gun.

Authorities said Hill was picked up by a friend who took him to a home in Red Bank. Officers tracked him to that location but they say Hill refused to come out. Eventually, SWAT officers were able to arrest him without further incident.