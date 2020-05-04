HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office reports responding to a call early Sunday, April 5, 2020, where an individual was threatening family members with a handgun. Upon arriving at the scene on Bills Circle, off Lakeview Blvd in Hartsville, deputies were informed by family members the suspect had barricaded inside with a small child.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said that officers assigned to the Special Incident Response Team entered the residence and located a three-year-old child inside. The child was safely removed from the residence. The suspect was located inside a closet with a loaded handgun.

Curtis Michael Dixon, 28, of Hartsville, will face charges related to the incident. Dixon is wanted in Chesterfield County for armed robbery and other offenses and currently is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Sheriff Chavis has released a portion of video from a body worn camera worn by a deputy assigned to the Special Incident Response Team.