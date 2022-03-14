Arrest made in 2021 fatal shooting after suspect turns herself in to Columbia Police

29-year-old suspect charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Columbia has turned herself in to Columbia Police. 29-year-old Daveesha Baskerville has been charged with manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime for her actions on August 2, 2021, that left another woman dead.

According to reports, Baskerville argued and fought with the victim at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Waverly Street in Columbia around 9 p.m. on August 2.

The victim, 31-year-old Brittany Scott was shot in the head.

Emergency personnel transported Scott to a local hospital where she was placed on life support.

Scott, who was six months pregnant at the time, died from her injuries on September 26, 2021. Her baby did not survive.