First Coast Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that it is offering up to a $4,000 reward to anyone with information that can help find 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

Thursday marks Day Two in the search for her after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.

"Taylor is the most important thing here right now," JSO Chief T.K. Waters said.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Hundreds search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

(Story continues below.)

Williams was last seen around midnight at her Brentwood home in the 600 block of Ivy Street. Her mother, Brianna Williams, reported her missing around 7:20 a.m. after she woke up and noticed the back door was unlocked and Taylor Williams was missing.

Police say Brianna Williams isn't a person of interest. Taylor Williams' father lives out of state. Police say her family is cooperating in this investigation.

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, Taylor Rose Williams, last seen in the Brentwood area midnight.

FDLE

RELATED: Search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams expands to Southside, crews searching woods, water

RELATED: AMBER ALERT: Hundreds searching for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

More than 180 officers and personnel are assisting the search for Taylor with 120 searching the Brentwood area and more than 60 searching the Southside at a second location. JSO told us the second location at Paradise Island Apartments near Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road is the address where Taylor Williams and her family used to live before they moved to Brentwood.

"We are very concerned, but we are going to search and we will continue to search throughout the night in hopes of finding Taylor," Waters said.

RELATED: Community bands together in search of missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

RELATED: New photos, videos released of missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

Overnight, a large police presence was seen at both locations with many new crews arriving early Thursday morning as the search continues.

"We're not going to rule anything out," he said. "We will continue to look for Taylor because we want home Taylor home safely."