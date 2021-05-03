Police: Probationary officer fired in connection with drag race that totaled patrol cars

Officials say four members of D.C.'s Sixth District Police Department were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — One of the officers DC police say was involved in a drag race that totaled two patrol vehicles belonging to the DC Police Department has been fired, officials said.

During a news conference following the launch of the District's Summer Crime Prevention Initiative on Monday, acting DC Police Chief Robert Contee said that a probationary officer was fired last week in connection with the incident back on April 22.

"Obviously those types of things are unacceptable, they're embarrassing [and] it's not something we tolerate," Contee said. "And it's something that I don't tolerate as the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department."

Contee said the other individuals that are involved with the drag racing incident are part of an internal affairs investigation that will be going over to the Office of the Attorney General for their judicial review to decide on what the next steps will be -- determining if there will be any charges that come out of the investigation.

The accident happened in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue on April 22 when two police cruisers were traveling at a high rate of speed and one of the two cruisers cut off the other as both DC Police vehicles turned onto Polk Street, police said.

An investigation into the incident revealed that DC Police officers were racing in their vehicles when two of the vehicles belonging to DC Police were involved in a traffic accident.

DC Police said four D.C.'s Sixth District Police Department members were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.