Police: 15-year-old stabbed, killed in Northeast DC during altercation outside a school

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old died after he was stabbed by another student outside his school in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, according to D.C. Police.

The teen was stabbed outside a public charter school, KIPP DC College Preparatory, during an altercation that happened around 3 p.m. police said. The department said they have a 16-year-old in police custody.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said they are still investigating what led to the stabbing outside the public charter school, KIPP DC College Preparatory, but called the killing "senseless" and urged the community to reflect on how to help young people.

"I think that’s what the focus really should, what do we do to help our young people in this city resolve conflict peacefully without resulting to the use of knife or gun or violence either," Contee said. "Whatever comes of this, I’m sure, whatever the underlying issue, it’s not going to be something a 15-year-old kid should have lost his life over today at the conclusion of school.”

"The sudden passing of a student is devastating for all of us, particularly for family and the staff who knew the student well. Classes at KCP will be canceled tomorrow, Thursday, August 19. However, counselors will be virtually available to help students process this heartbreaking news," KIPP DC College Preparatory said in a statement.

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie released a statement following the deadly incident.

"I am deeply saddened to share that a 15 year old student from KIPP DC College Prep lost his life today," said McDuffie in the statement. "I send my sincerest condolences to the family involved and the entire KIPP DC community."

McDuffie also claims that a D.C. police officer was inside the school on duty inside the school when the incident occurred.