Baby found buried near home after teen has premature birth, Houston police say

Police say they were alerted by hospital staff after the teen admitted to burying the infant.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said an infant was found buried near a mobile home in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

Information is preliminary at this time, but Houston police said officers were called to the 3500 block of Darlinghurst at about 6:30 a.m. in reference to an infant possibly dead on the property.

When officers arrived at the location, they spoke to a 17-year-old who said she had given birth to a premature child on Monday and went to the hospital Wednesday because she was having abdominal pains.

Police said the girl was only 25 weeks pregnant at the time she gave birth.

HPD: 17-year-old girl gave birth to a premature baby Monday. Unclear if the infant was alive or deceased at birth, but it was buried on site. #khou11



What we know: https://t.co/TpF1KFdEdl pic.twitter.com/jYf4JlWlB5 — BrandiKHOU (@BrandiKHOU) January 13, 2022

The 17-year-old also told the hospital staff she buried the baby at her home.

Hospital staff notified the police about what happened which lead them to the 17-year-old girl's home on Darlinghurst.

At this time, it's unclear if the baby was alive or dead at the time she gave birth. That is under investigation and the cause of death of the infant will be determined by a medical examiner.

Police said the girl's family and friends were unaware she was pregnant because she was not showing.

“I really just want to make sure that everybody knows that people find themselves in all types of situations and if it’s a possibility that a child is born and the conditions and situations are not suitable to keep that child or care for that child, the Baby Moses law is still in effect," said Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher with the Houston Police Department. "They can take that baby to a fire station or an area hospital and give that child over to someone.”

Homicide detectives are conducting an investigation.

HPD commanders, detectives and PIO are en route to a scene where a deceased infant has been found at 3500 Darlinghurst this morning. Further information will be provided at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/1sxgC4zEOj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 13, 2022

About the 'safe haven law' or 'Baby Moses' law in Texas

From Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) —

If you have a newborn that you're unable to care for, you can bring your baby to a designated safe place with no questions asked. The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency centers or emergency medical services (EMS) station. Then, your baby will receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

Information for Parents

If you're thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, please read the information below: