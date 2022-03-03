New Mexico officer, ex-firefighter killed during chase of suspected kidnapper

The suspect managed to get away after the end of the chase. He remains at large.

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Law enforcement agencies were searching the Santa Fe area for a suspected kidnapper whose flight from police into oncoming traffic led to fatal car crashes Wednesday, killing a police officer pursuing him and a retired New Mexico firefighter.

Police on Wednesday night identified the officer killed as Robert Duran, a 43-year-old senior officer assigned to the department’s patrol section.

They said Duran joined the department in January 2015. He leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

“Officer Duran was well respected and loved by his peers,” Santa Fe interim Police Chief Paul Joye said. “We as a department and as individuals are still grieving and processing his loss.”

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber vowed to deliver justice to the fallen officer as police from multiple agencies continued the search.

“Let there be no doubt that the combined law enforcement officers who are now working on this will find the suspect. Justice will be done," Webber said in a statement.

The kidnapping was reported about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex where a man armed with a knife allegedly stole a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got onto Interstate 25, police said. Heading into oncoming traffic, police said the suspect drove south toward Albuquerque in the northbound lane.

The chase soon led to a crash involving four vehicles: two driven by police, one by the suspect with the victim inside, and another vehicle, police said.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that two people died in the crash, including a retired New Mexico firefighter who wasn't involved in the chase.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a Santa Fe police officer today while in the line of duty, as well as the tragic death of another motorist,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

The ex-firefighter has been identified as Frank Lovato, a 62-year-old retired firefighter for the northern New Mexico city.

Police said the suspect managed to get away after the deadly crashes. He remains at large.