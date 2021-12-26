Deadly dispute between neighbors over dog ends in arrest in Newberry County

Deputies arrived at Bill White's Mobile Home Community to find a man with a suspected gunshot wound to the chest. They were unable to save him.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an early morning argument between neighbors ended with one person dead.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, deputies responded to 27 Kali Street in the Bill White's Mobile Home Community around 2 a.m. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Despite CPR and other life-saving measures, the victim, a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Deputies soon determined that the shooting followed an argument between the victim and the alleged gunman who they had already detained during the investigation. The argument stemmed from an issue with a dog, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said 38-year-old Jerod Johnathan Blake of Newberry County was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.