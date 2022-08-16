2-year-old killed in North Carolina hit-and-run, troopers say

The driver kept going after hitting a child on NC 73 in Cabarrus County on Aug. 12, state troopers said.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County last week, state troopers said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 73 in Cabarrus County around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. A driver in a dark-colored sedan was traveling east when the child ran into the road and was hit by the car, troopers said.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, kept going and drove away from the wreck. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and the driver who hit the child has not been caught.

Any person with information about this crash is asked to call 911 immediately.

