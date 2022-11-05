Motorcyclist dies, another air-lifted following Lee County hit-and-run

Authorities haven't identified the other vehicle involved in the crash.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a Saturday afternoon hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Lee County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on SC-34 (Sumter Highway) roughly 5 miles southwest of Bishopville.

Bolt didn't elaborate on how the crash occurred but said that the victims were on a motorcycle, the driver of which was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The passenger was killed.