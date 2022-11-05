x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Motorcyclist dies, another air-lifted following Lee County hit-and-run

Authorities haven't identified the other vehicle involved in the crash.
Credit: WLTX

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a Saturday afternoon hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Lee County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on SC-34 (Sumter Highway) roughly 5 miles southwest of Bishopville.

Bolt didn't elaborate on how the crash occurred but said that the victims were on a motorcycle, the driver of which was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The passenger was killed.

Authorities haven't yet identified a driver or vehicle involved in the crash as the investigation continues. The agency's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is assisting.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Richland County deputies believe suspects in 'random acts of violence' may have more victims

Before You Leave, Check This Out