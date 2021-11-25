Driver charged in deadly I-20 crash in Kershaw County, SCHP says

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday after one vehicle collided with the rear of another on the interstate, according to investigators.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have filed charges against a man involved in a deadly I-20 accident in Kershaw County on Monday afternoon.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 on I-20 near mile marker 93. Authorities initially reported the accident had occurred as both a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado truck and a 2010 Toyota Corolla Truck were heading east on the interstate.

At some point, investigators said the Corolla struck the rear of the Colorado causing the truck to leave the interstate on the right and strike several trees. The driver, though wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash. The other driver was treated at a local hospital. The crash was investigated by both SCHP and the agency's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).