Deadly shooting on Beltline Boulevard in Columbia prompts police investigation

Police haven't provided any additional information about a motive or possible suspect but said they collected "valuable evidence" at the scene.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting off Beltline Boulevard on Wednesday night.

According to Columbia Police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 7800 block of Bailey Street. Police were first alerted to the shooting by their ShotSpotter system which uses devices to listen for and locate the origin of gunfire.

They arrived to find a 27-year-old man outside. That person was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not publicly identified the victim.