LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an incident in Louisville early Monday morning.

According to LMPD Chief Conrad, officers and National Guard soldiers were sent to Dino's Food Mart on 26th and Broadway around 12:15 a.m. on June 1 to break up a large crowd that had gathered in the parking lot.

As they began clearing the lot, someone in the crowd began shooting at them. Both LMPD officers and National Guard soldiers returned fire. At some point, a man was shot and killed.

WHAS

Louisville Metro Police are interviewing several persons of interest, according to Chief Conrad, and they are collecting video from the incident. Chief Conrad also said the information about this incident may change as the department continues to investigate. The department is expected to release more information later today.

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Monday morning, announcing that he had authorized Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the incident.

Here is the governor's full statement:

“Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”

The identities of the victim or any potential suspects have not been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.