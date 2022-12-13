Gunshot fatally wounds North Carolina toddler, police say

The shooting was reported from a residence along Cindy Lane.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police say a child in Gaston County died of a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The Gaston County Police Department confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the child was a 4-year-old boy. The shooting was reported from a residence along Cindy Lane, just off Hickory Grove Road north of McAdenville.

When police arrived at the home, they found the child with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken, but the child died at the scene.

Gaston County Police said there were other adults in the house at the time, but wouldn't confirm who the adults were. The type of gun has not been released at this time.

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at this mobile home off Cindy Lane near Gastonia. @gastoncountypd says it’s too early in the investigation to say whether it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but did say he was able to access the gun. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NOg6TbOkiy — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) December 14, 2022

It's not yet clear what charges, if any, will be filed in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

