CHAPIN, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are investigating a death in Chapin.

Officers say they got a call of an incident in the 1100 block of Old Lexington Highway.

Deputies say a woman at that location locked herself inside a truck outside the home. They were recently able to get her to come out of the truck and are trying to find out what she knows about the incident at the home.

The cause of death will be released at the time. No one in custody at this time