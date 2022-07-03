Death investigation underway in West Columbia

Police said the deceased person was found in the 2600 block of I-26

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a call to respond to an injured person has now turned into a death investigation in West Columbia.

According to a statement released by the West Columbia Police Department on Sunday, officers were called to the 2600 block of Augusta Road near I-26 for what they were initially told was an injured person.

However, the department said they soon learned that the person in question was dead. Police did not provide any additional information about the deceased or whether they suspect foul play.