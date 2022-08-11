80-year-old man's death leads to search for person of interest in Orangeburg County

The sheriff said Williams may have details on an 80-year-old man found dead in his Five Chop Road home on Aug. 1.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a person they believe may have details regarding a violent death in the community.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement on Thursday asking the public to help them find 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr. of Cordova. The sheriff said Williams may have details on an 80-year-old man found dead in his Five Chop Road home on Aug. 1.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” the sheriff said in Thursday's statement. “We need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”

Williams is described as a white male who is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.