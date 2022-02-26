Death penalty sought after North Carolina woman charged in child's death

A Forsyth Superior Court declared that the case was capital and ordered that Smith be assigned a second attorney, as required under state law.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina prosecutor has said she will seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing her adopted 5-year-old son.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kimberly Monique Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the June 6, 2021 death of 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith. She also is charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to Kendall’s 6-year-old brother.