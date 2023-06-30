Death in South Carolina prison believed to be homicide

Authorities said James Harrison Pennington died in his cell on Friday.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a South Carolina prison inmate is dead following an unspecified incident.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said 44-year-old James Harrison Pennington died in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution on Friday.

Details are still limited, but authorities said his death is being investigated as a suspected homicide. The South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and Richland County Coroner's Office are investigating the death.

Authorities plan to perform an autopsy but didn't suggest when or where that will happen.