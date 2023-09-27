Two Ridgeway deaths being treated as suspicious, sheriff says

Two people were found dead in a home on US 21.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found inside of a home in Ridgeway as suspicious.

On Monday, Sept. 25, deputies and EMS were called to a residence along US 21, just south of Ridgeway, after a family member came by to check on the two and found them to be unresponsive. EMS and deputies found the two male occupants to be dead at the scene.

Because of the presence of illegal drugs and no other obvious signs of foul play, Fairfield County Sheriff's investigators are not able to rule out an accidental drug overdose at this time.